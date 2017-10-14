FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi makes emergency landing in Australia
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月14日 / 凌晨1点26分 / 7 天内

UPDATE 1-Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi makes emergency landing in Australia

2 分钟阅读

(Updates with comment from Etihad on fault, new cancellation, background)

By Alison Bevege

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - An Etihad Airways flight travelling from Abu Dhabi to Sydney made an emergency landing at Australia’s Adelaide Airport early on Saturday after a warning indicator activated in the cockpit.

Crew on board Etihad flight EY450 landed the plane at 5 a.m. (1830 GMT) at Adelaide Airport, in the state of South Australia.

The Boeing 777 passenger jet had 349 passengers on board who disembarked via emergency exits, according to online news service Adelaide Advertiser.

A technical fault with a cargo hold air recirculation fan had been found, Etihad Airways told Reuters in an email.

“Etihad Airways apologises for the inconvenience. The safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance,” it said.

Australia’s ABC News had reported that a smoke alarm had activated.

Passengers would make their onward journeys via other airlines due to crew rest requirements, the airline said.

Saturday’s Etihad flight EY451, from Sydney to Abu Dhabi, had been cancelled and passengers would be rescheduled on later Etihad services out of Sydney, the airline said.

It was the second incident this year for the Etihad flight that connects Australia’s biggest city with the hub of Abu Dhabi, where passengers transit for worldwide destinations.

In July, four men were arrested in Sydney over an Islamist plot to attack the flight.

One of the men sent his unsuspecting brother to catch the July 15 Sydney to Abu Dhabi flight carrying a bomb hidden in a meat-mincer. (Reporting by Alison Bevege; Editing by G Crosse, Robert Birsel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below