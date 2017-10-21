FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qantas flight to San Francisco turns back after 'technical issue'
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月21日 / 早上6点34分 / 4 天前

Qantas flight to San Francisco turns back after 'technical issue'

Benjamin Cooper

1 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Qantas jumbo jet bound for San Francisco was forced to return to Australia on Saturday after a “technical issue” 90 minutes into its flight, the airline said.

Engineers were inspecting the Boeing 747 after it landed at Sydney’s Kingsford Smith airport, a Qantas spokeswoman said, declining to say how many people were aboard. No injuries were reported.

“We understand delays can be frustrating for our passengers but we’ll always put safety ahead of schedule and our teams are doing everything they can to get passengers back on their way,” she said.

Passengers were told that flight QF 73, which departed at 2.10 pm local time, had been turned back because the autopilot wasn’t working, a passenger told Australia’s ABC News.

“The flight got ridiculously bumpy, and the seatbelt sign never got switched off,” the passenger said. (Reporting by Benjamin Cooper; Editing by Kim Coghill)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
