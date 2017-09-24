FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technical fault grounds flights at Sydney airport
2017年9月24日 / 晚上10点20分 / 24 天前

Technical fault grounds flights at Sydney airport

1 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Several flights were grounded at Sydney Airport’s domestic terminal on Monday over the peak morning travel period due to a technical fault with an air traffic control system.

Airservices Australia said it was “working to rectify the issue while managing traffic safely” as boards at the airport listed flights as “delayed due to ATC radar failure.”

Qantas Airways Ltd and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd were both affected by the problem.

Hundreds of passengers are expected to face delays as the technical glitch hit during the Monday morning peak travel window and one of the first days of a two-week school vacation period. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Sandra Maler)

