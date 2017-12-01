FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's GetSwift shares surge after deals with Amazon.com, Yum Brands
Australia's GetSwift shares surge after deals with Amazon.com, Yum Brands

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian logistics company GetSwift Ltd said on Friday it had entered into an agreement with Amazon.com Inc and a multi-year partnership with Yum Brands Inc, sending its share up sharply.

The company said it has signed a global agreement with Amazon, but did not provide any further information.

In a separate statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, the company said it had signed a global multi-year partnership with Yum Brands under which the Fortune 500 company will get access to GetSwift’s logistics platform.

GetSwift shares were up 84 percent in morning trade in a slightly firmer overall market.

Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

