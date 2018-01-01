FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Brambles estimates one-time tax benefit from U.S. tax reform
January 1, 2018 / 11:16 PM

Australia's Brambles estimates one-time tax benefit from U.S. tax reform

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brambles Ltd said on Tuesday it estimates a $125 million to $155 million one-time benefit due to the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States.

The pallets and container company said in a statement the one-time non-cash benefit to its income tax expense as at Dec. 31, 2017, would be due to a lower deferred tax liability in the United States.

Brambles also said that, apart from the tax rate reduction, there were a “number of measures” that could affect the company negatively. It did not elaborate. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)

