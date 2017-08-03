FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Crown Resorts FY profit falls 16 pct, misses forecast
2017年8月3日 / 晚上11点52分 / 1 天前

Australia's Crown Resorts FY profit falls 16 pct, misses forecast

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian casino giant Crown Resorts said on Friday its underlying annual net profit fell by nearly a sixth, missing analyst forecasts, due to decreased demand from high-rolling VIP gamblers across its Australian resorts.

Normalised net profit before one-off items came in at A$343.1 million ($272.9 million) for the year to June 30, down from A$406.2 million a year ago and below the A$369.1 million average forecast of 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Normalised" net profit is a measure used by casino companies to strip out irregularities in win rates.

$1 = 1.2571 Australian dollars Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Edited by Byron Kaye

