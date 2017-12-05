FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian new vehicle sales notch a record November-industry
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
国际财经
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 凌晨1点01分 / 2 天前

Australian new vehicle sales notch a record November-industry

2 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales posted a second consecutive month of solid gains in November, with strong demand in the commercial sector pointing to a continued pick up in business spending.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries’ VFACTS report out on Tuesday showed 101,365 new vehicles were sold in November, up 2.5 percent on the same month last year. Both months had the same number of selling days.

That total was a record for a November month and left sales for the year to date running 0.6 percent ahead of the same period in 2016.

Demand for commercial vehicles showed no signs of waning with the light sector up 7.9 percent on November last year, while sales of heavy vehicles surged 22.7 percent.

Sales of passenger cars extended their long decline with a fall of 7.3 percent in November, losing share to sports utilities which rose 8.6 percent.

Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a steady share of 18.6 percent, while Mazda Motor Corp grabbed second spot with 9.2 percent.

Hyundai Motor claimed 8.7 percent, followed by the Holden unit of General Motors on 7.8 percent. Mitsubishi took 6.6 percent, followed by Ford at 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below