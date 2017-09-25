FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia PM says to curb LNG exports if producers do not fill shortfall
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月25日 / 凌晨3点25分 / 23 天前

Australia PM says to curb LNG exports if producers do not fill shortfall

1 分钟阅读

MELBOURNE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his government will curb liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in 2018 if the three gas export plants on the east coast fail to fill a projected shortfall, which is bigger than previously expected.

“If we are not able to receive the assurances from the industry to our satisfaction and that of the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), then we will impose those export controls,” Turnbull told reporters following a meeting with top ministers and the competition watchdog.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue

