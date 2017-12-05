FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia competition watchdog takes GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis units to court
2017年12月5日 / 晚上10点57分 / 更新于 10 小时前

Australia competition watchdog takes GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis units to court

1 分钟阅读

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Wednesday said it is taking local units of GlaxoSmithKline and Swiss healthcare company Novartis to court over false or misleading representations in the marketing of pain relief products.

The ACCC alleged that the companies tried to market their two pain relief products, Osteo Gel and Emulgel, as having different levels of impact in treating osteoarthritis, when in fact they are “identically formulated”.

”We allege that consumers are likely to have been misled into purchasing Osteo Gel thinking that it is different to Emulgel and more effective for treating osteoarthritis conditions, when this is not the case”, ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

