FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's conservative-far right government says will be reliable EU partner
频道
专题
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 16, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 3 days ago

Austria's conservative-far right government says will be reliable EU partner

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Austria’s newly formed conservative far-right coalition government said on Saturday it would be a reliable partner in a European Union it seeks to reform to return more power to national governments.

“We will contribute as an active and reliable partner to the further development of the EU, in the sense that the principle of subsidiarity should be the focus,” the parties said in their government programme.

The programme by the People’s Party (OVP) and the anti-immigration Freedom Party (FPO), which has a partnership agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s party, also listed relaxing relations between Russia and the West as one of their aims. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below