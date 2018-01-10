FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Autogrill teams up with Shake Shack to feed U.S. travelers
January 10, 2018 / 2:34 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill signed a partnership with U.S. fast food chain Shake Shack to open new eateries in airports and highways in North America, the travel caterer said.

The move is part of a strategy by the Italian group to offer travelers popular food brands along with its more traditional coffee and sandwich outlets.

Under the deal HMSHost, Autogrill’s unit in North America, will open and manage new restaurants under the Shake Shack’s brand. One has already been opened in Los Angeles’ international airport. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

