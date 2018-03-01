FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018

Cevian owns more than 5 pct stake in Autoliv

1 分钟阅读

STOCKHOLM, March 1 (Reuters) - Activist fund Cevian Capital said on Thursday it owns a more than 5 percent stake in Sweden’s Autoliv, the world’s biggest maker of airbags and seatbelt.

It also said it supported Autoliv’s plan to spin off its electronics business.

“We support the decision to separate the electronics business, named Veoneer, and are convinced that both Autoliv and Veoneer have strong potential for further value creation,” Cevian Managing Partner Christer Gardell said in a statement. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)

