FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Autoliv eyes split into two listed companies
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 早上6点49分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Autoliv eyes split into two listed companies

2 分钟阅读

(Adds detail, background, company comments)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Autoliv , the world’s largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, said it aims to split into two companies under a strategic review announced on Thursday.

The Swedish firm said it intended to create two publicly traded companies, one focused on passive safety - equipment such as airbag systems - and one focused on electronics, which includes radar products and advanced driver assistance software.

“Over the last decade our Electronics business has grown and matured next to our world leading Passive Safety business and today we have two distinct, successful businesses,” Chief Executive Jan Carlson said in a statement ahead of Autoliv’s capital markets day in Frankfurt.

“We believe it’s time to let them both individually maximise their potential.”

Autoliv said there was no guarantee the review would result in any transaction, such as a separation or listing of the businesses, and estimated any separation process was likely to take around one year.

The company has seen major market share gains on order intake in its passive safety business over the past two years following the collapse of Japanese rival Takata in a recall saga.

But the auto industry’s long lead times have meant that Autoliv is only now starting to reap the full benefits of those business wins.

Autoliv’s U.S.-listed shares are flat so far this year, lagging a 16 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Automobiles & Parts Index.

Extra spending needed to deliver the influx of orders in recent years and technology investments needed in its electronics business have weighed on the stock, while worries have mounted over slower growth in the global car market.

The company said it expected sales to top $12 billion in 2019 while analysts are on average forecasting sales of $11.9 billion in 2019, Thomson Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard; editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below