Autoliv Q2 operating profit in line, sees subdued growth in Q3
2017年7月21日 / 上午10点12分 / 15 天内

Autoliv Q2 operating profit in line, sees subdued growth in Q3

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Swedish auto safety gear maker Autoliv reported quarterly operating earnings in line with expectations but forecast little growth in like-for-like sales and a slightly softer margin for the third quarter.

Stockholm-based Autoliv, the world's largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, said second-quarter operating profit rose to $216 million to come in roughly in line with the mean forecast and year-ago figure of $213 million. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Johan Ahlander)

