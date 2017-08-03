FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
GM July China sales up 6.3 pct y/y, pick up pace from June
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 早上6点20分 / 2 天前

GM July China sales up 6.3 pct y/y, pick up pace from June

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s vehicle sales in China grew 6.3 percent in July from a year earlier to 287,581 vehicles, following a 4.3 percent increase in June, the Detroit automaker reported on Thursday.

GM’s January-July sales totaled 2.05 million vehicles, a 1.3-percent decline from the same period a year ago.

Its sales results come on the heels of relatively strong sales numbers reported on Wednesday by Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp.

Honda said its sales in July rose 11.6 percent from a year earlier to 113,803 vehicles, while Toyota’s sales volume of 108,900 vehicles were 11.4 percent ahead on-year. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below