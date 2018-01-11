FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. vehicle fuel economy hits new record -- EPA
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
January 11, 2018

U.S. vehicle fuel economy hits new record -- EPA

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The real-world fuel economy of new U.S. cars and trucks hit a record 24.7 miles per gallon in the 2016 model year, a government report said, even as regulators consider whether to revise fuel efficiency requirements.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a report that fuel economy rose by just 0.1 mpg in 2016 and is projected in the 2017 model year to hit another record of 25.2 miles per gallon. With low oil prices and Americans buying more trucks and SUVs, automakers are concerned that rising fuel efficiency requirements through 2025 may be too stringent.

Environmentalists say automakers must do more to make vehicles more efficient. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

