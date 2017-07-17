FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 天前
Nissan, UAW agree on union vote at carmaker's Mississippi plant
2017年7月17日

Nissan, UAW agree on union vote at carmaker's Mississippi plant

DETROIT, July 17 (Reuters) - Workers at a Nissan Motor Co Ltd in Mississippi will vote early next month on whether to be represented by a union, according to an agreement announced on Monday by the Japanese automaker and the United Auto Workers union.

The vote, which subject to approval by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, would take place on August 3 and 4 at Nissan's Canton, Mississippi, plant, involving at least 4,000 production and skilled trade workers. (Reporting By Nick Carey)

