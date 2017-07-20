FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAW head believes U.S. Nissan workers would vote for union now
2017年7月20日

UAW head believes U.S. Nissan workers would vote for union now

DETROIT, July 20 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams said on Thursday he feels "very strongly" that if Nissan Motor Co Ltd workers at the automaker's plant in Canton, Mississippi voted now, they would vote in favor of union representation.

Workers at the plant are due to vote on union representation in early August. Speaking to reporters at the union's Detroit headquarters, Williams said "we felt very strongly that the time for us was now" in Canton. (Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

