2 个月前
Nissan to make automatic emergency braking standard in 1 mln US cars
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月8日 / 中午12点04分 / 2 个月前

Nissan to make automatic emergency braking standard in 1 mln US cars

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday it will make automatic emergency braking (AEB) standard on an estimated one million vehicles sold in the United States for model year 2018.

Seven of the Japanese automaker's models, including Rogue, Altima and Murano, will come with the AEB standard, the company said.

AEB uses radar technology to monitor a vehicle's proximity to the one ahead and warns the driver through audio and visual displays to reduce speed, helping avoid or reduce the severity of potential collisions.

U.S. auto safety regulators said last year that 20 automakers, including Nissan, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG , Daimler AG and Honda Motor Co, had agreed to make automatic emergency braking standard on nearly all U.S. vehicles by 2022.

In 2012, rear-end collisions killed 1,705 people and injured 547,000 in the United States. About 87 percent of the deaths and injuries might have been prevented or lessened if vehicles had a collision avoidance system because they were linked to driver inattention, researchers found. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

