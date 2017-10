RPT-Six self-driving unicorns top $1 billion in valuation

(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - In a crowded field of more than 240 startups in self-driving cars, six companies -- four of them in Silicon Valley -- have achieved unicorn status, with valuations of $1 billion or more, according to industry estimates and publicly available data. Here’s a closer look:

Velodyne LiDAR Est value: $2 billion Funding: $150 million Founded: 2007 Headquarters: Morgan Hill, CA Business: Lidar sensors Investors: Ford, Baidu

Zoox Est value: $1.67 billion Funding: $290 million Founded: 2014 Headquarters: Menlo Park, CA Business: AV systems Investors: DFJ, Lux Capital, AID Partners, Blackbird Ventures, Composite Capital Quanergy Systems Est value: $1.59 billion Funding: $150 million Founded: 2012 Headquarters: Sunnyvale, CA Business: Lidar sensors Investors: Daimler, Delphi, Samsung, Sensata, Motus Ventures, Alrai Capital, GP Capital, Newbury Ventures, Wicklow Capital, Wardenclyffe Partners LeddarTech Est value: $1.33 billion Funding: $122 million Founded: 2007 Headquarters: Quebec City, Quebec, Canada Business: Lidar sensors Investors: Delphi, Magneti Marelli, Osram, Integrated Device Technology, Access Capital, BDC Venture Capital, Go Capital, Desjardins Venture Capital, Innovatech Quebec, I-Source Gestion ClearMotion Est value: $1.25 billion Funding: $130 million Founded: 2009 Headquarters: Woburn, MA Business: Software Investors: Qualcomm, Bridgestone, JP Morgan, New Enterprise Associates, Acadia Woods Partners, Eileses Capital, World Innovation Lab Nauto Est value: $1.06 billion Funding: $174 million Founded: 2015 Headquarters: Palo Alto, CA Business: Data Investors: BMW, Toyota, General Motors, Allianz, Softbank, Greylock Partners, Playground Global, Draper Nexus, Index Ventures, Maniv Energy Ventures, Trucks VC Sources: CB Insights, TechCrunch, Funderbeam, Crunchbase (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)