VW to develop electric trucks in $1.7 bln technology drive
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月11日 / 下午1点59分

VW to develop electric trucks in $1.7 bln technology drive

2 分钟阅读

HAMBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG will invest 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in new technologies including electric trucks and buses by 2022, VW’s trucks chief Andreas Renschler said.

The money will go toward electric drives, autonomous vehicles and cloud-based systems, he said on the sidelines of a company event on Wednesday.

He also said a spin-off of VW’s trucks business remained an option.

Commercial truck makers are investing in electrification as regulators and policy makers step up pressure to curtail or eliminate pollution in big cities.

Navistar International Corp and Volkswagen Truck & Bus announced plans last month to collaborate on electric vehicles, saying they would launch an electric medium-duty truck in North America by late 2019.

VW’s German rival Daimler last month delivered the first of a smaller range of electric delivery trucks to customers in New York.

Renschler earlier told news agency Bloomberg he expected electric trucks for local deliveries to exceed a 5 percent market share by 2025.

$1 = 0.8442 euros Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter

