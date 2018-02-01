TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in January

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in January: RANK VEHICLE Jan-18 Jan-17 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 58,937 57,995 +1.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 40,716 35,553 +14.5 3 Nissan Rogue 36,184 28,760 +25.8 4 Ram P/U 29,358 33,769 -13.1 5 Toyota RAV4 26,655 22,155 +20.3 6 Chevrolet Equinox 26,405 17,574 +50.3 7 Toyota Camry 24,638 20,313 +21.3 8 Honda CR-V 24,326 29,287 -16.9 9 Honda Civic 23,749 23,095 +2.8 10 Toyota Corolla 21,407 21,567 -0.7 11 Nissan Altima 20,185 18,931 +6.6 12 Ford Escape 18,947 20,588 -8.0 13 Nissan Sentra 17,731 13,444 +31.9 14 Honda Accord 17,677 19,536 -9.5 15 Toyota Tacoma 16,712 12,509 +33.6 16 Jeep Grand Cherokee 16,364 17,301 -5.4 17 Toyota Highlander 15,484 12,656 +22.3 18 Ford Explorer 15,005 15,294 -1.9 19 Hyundai Elantra 14,017 13,185 +6.3 20 Jeep Wrangler 11,739 11,334 +3.6 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)