GM sees 2017 EPS near top of target, 2018 'in line' with 2017

DETROIT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Tuesday that it expects 2017 full-year earnings per share to hit the high end of its forecast and that 2018 earnings will be in line with results of a year earlier.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker had predicted earnings per share for 2017 in a range from $6 to $6.50.
GM said its pre-tax earnings and automotive cash flow would be in line with 2017 and predicted “further earnings acceleration” in 2019 as its next generation of pickup trucks hits the U.S. market.
