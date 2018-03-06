FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 1:41 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

BMW reviewing Russia production, to decide in next months - CEO

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, March 6 (Reuters) - BMW is taking a closer look at growth opportunities in emerging markets now that some European countries have shown weaker growth, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Monday.

“We are reviewing localised production in Russia, a decision will be taken in the coming weeks and months,” Krueger said, adding that a site in Kaliningrad was under consideration.

“Our business is very volatile. When one market shrinks in Europe, you look at where else there are growth opportunities,” Krueger told reporters gathered in Geneva. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

