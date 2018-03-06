FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 9:51 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Peugeot boss demands government commitments on electric-car charging networks

2 分钟阅读

GENEVA, March 6 (Reuters) - PSA Group boss Carlos Tavares said he will introduce demands that EU governments commit to develop electric-car networks in exchange for previously agreed CO2 emissions goals taking effect in 2020-21, backed by heavy fines.

In what could be the start of a pushback against the agreed carbon emissions targets by the main ACEA European carmakers’ lobby, Tavares - who currently chairs the ACEA - said he would propose the new demands to its board this week.

“I think it’s only logical that there should be commitments from governments,” Tavares told reporters at the Geneva auto show.

The potential suspension of penalties if charging network rollouts fall short of targets is “to be discussed”, he added.

In a newspaper interview last week, Tavares suggested carmakers should not be fined for non-compliance if the density of electric-car charging networks remained inadequate.

The accelerating decline of diesel, long used by carmakers to boost fuel-efficiency, is undermining carmakers’ efforts to meet the looming CO2 goals and avoid big penalties. [nL8N1QK23C (Reporting by Laurence Frost Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

