Jeep Wrangler can meet U.S. emissions rules into the 2020s -exec

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The new Jeep Wrangler unveiled Wednesday should meet U.S. CO2 emissions rules into the 2020s, the head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s Jeep sport utility vehicle brand told Reuters.

Mike Manley said Fiat Chrysler expects the new Wrangler, which is 200 pounds lighter than the current model, will average 20 miles per gallon in the city, and 23 on the highway. The current model is rated at 18 city and 20 highway.

Jeep will add a four-cylinder engine to the Jeep Wrangler lineup, making the vehicle more competitive in European and Asian markets, Manley added. (Reporting by Joseph White in Los Angeles; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)