AUTOSHOW-Toyota: Committed to hydrogen cars despite potential "game changer" EV battery
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
2017年10月25日

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s solid-state battery technology under development could be a “game changer” for pure electric vehicles, but that does not mean the automaker is moving away from hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles, a company executive said.

“We believe our solid-state battery technology can be a game changer with the potential to dramatically improve driving range,” Executive Vice President Didier Leroy said at the Tokyo Motor Show, which opened to media on Wednesday.

He noted that Toyota was introducing two new fuel-cell vehicles at the motor show, including the six-seater “Fine-Comfort Ride” concept car, with a cruising range of about 1,000 km (620 miles).

Global automakers are scrambling to develop more battery-electric vehicles as China and other countries tighten emissions regulations to cut down on car pollution. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

