Food services firm Aramark to buy Avendra, AmeriPride in $2.35 bln deal
2017年10月16日 / 凌晨5点16分 / 6 天前

Food services firm Aramark to buy Avendra, AmeriPride in $2.35 bln deal

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Food services company Aramark said on Monday it would buy Avendra LLC, majority owned by Marriott International Inc, and uniform and linen supplier AmeriPride Services Inc for a total of $2.35 billion, before tax benefit adjustments.

Aramark said it would pay Avendra $1.35 billion, or $1.05 billion in net purchase price after adjusting for anticipated tax benefits.

AmeriPride’s purchase price of $1 billion came in at $850 million after adjusting for anticipated tax benefits, Aramark said.

Separately, Marriott, which owns a 55 percent stake in Avendra, said it would receive about $650 million from the sale.

Aramark also added it expected cost synergies of about $40 million from the purchase of Avendra and about $70 million from AmeriPride. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

