FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 22, 2018 / 3:44 PM / 更新于 10 hours ago

AerCap CEO expects some airlines to be stretched by oil at $80

1 分钟阅读

DUBLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The head of the world’s largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap, said the business models of some airlines would be stretched if the oil price rises to $80 per barrel, nudging fleet planners towards newer planes.

The global Brent benchmark briefly climbed above $70 per barrel earlier this month for the first time in three years. Rises in oil price tend to increase the attractiveness of new, more fuel-efficient aircraft.

“No one is rushing to change their fleet strategy on the basis of it just getting towards the $70 mark,” AerCap chief executive Aengus Kelly told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin on Monday.

“That being said, there is no doubt that oil at 70, airlines are still making money. Oil at 80? That’s a different proposition and things will get a lot more stretched,” he added. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Alexander Smith)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below