GECAS' Burger says GE break-up not on cards

DUBLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is looking at alternative structuring arrangements, not a break-up of the company, the head of its aircraft finance unit, GECAS, Alec Burger said on Wednesday.

GE Chief Executive John Flannery last week said it was looking at restructuring options “including separately traded assets” after the conglomerate announced more than $11 billion in charges from its long-term care insurance portfolio and new U.S. tax laws.

“I would like to say that John’s comments were not looking at breaking up GE, but looking at different structuring alternatives,” Burger told the Air Finance conference in Dublin. “I think his view is also that there will continue to be a General Electric company.” (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)