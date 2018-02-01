Motorola to buy Canadian security camera maker Avigilon for C$1.2 bln

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Walkie-talkie maker Motorola Solutions Inc said on Thursday it would buy Canadian security camera maker Avigilon Corp for C$1.2 billion ($978 million) in cash.

Motorola’s offer of C$27 per Avigilon share represents a premium of 18.3 percent to Avigilon’s Thursday closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Motorola said the deal was valued at $1 billion including debt. The value of C$1.2 billion is based on Reuters calculations.

Vancouver-based Avigilon makes surveillance cameras and other security hardware.