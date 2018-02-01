FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 1, 2018 / 10:10 PM / in 18 hours

UPDATE 1-Motorola to buy Canadian security camera maker Avigilon for C$1.2 bln

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on deal, executive comment)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Walkie-talkie maker Motorola Solutions Inc said on Thursday it would buy Canadian security camera maker Avigilon Corp for C$1.2 billion ($978 million) cash.

Motorola’s offer of C$27 per Avigilon share represents a premium of 18.3 percent to Avigilon’s Thursday closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The acquisition would help expand Motorola’s portfolio with new products for commercial customers, as more cameras feed into public safety workflows, Motorola Chief Executive Greg Brown said.

Motorola also said it had sufficient resources, including cash and commercial credit facilities, to buy the Vancouver-based video surveillance and analytics company.

Motorola shares were up about 1 percent at $100.49 after the bell.

Motorola said the deal was valued at $1 billion including debt. The value of C$1.2 billion is based on Reuters calculations.

$1 = 1.2269 Canadian dollars Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below