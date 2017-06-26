FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Alphabet partners with Avis to manage self-driving car fleet
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 下午2点48分 / 1 个月前

Alphabet partners with Avis to manage self-driving car fleet

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Alphabet Inc, signed an agreement with Avis Budget Group Inc under which the U.S. car rental firm will manage its fleet of autonomous vehicles, the companies said on Monday.

Avis will offer fleet support and maintenance services for Waymo's fleet of autonomous vehicles, the companies said.

Waymo recently said it was adding hundreds of Chrysler Pacifica minivans to build a 600-vehicle fleet.

Avis' shares rose as much as 21 percent to $29.32 in morning trading, recording their biggest intraday percentage gain in more than five years. Alphabet's shares were little changed at $984.88.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below