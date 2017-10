Sept 25 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva Plc, appointed Harriet Reeves as multi-asset strategist and Iain MacCormick as multi-asset implementation manager.

Reeves previously worked as an an analyst at Comac Capital and Nomura.

MacCormick joined Aviva’s implementation team from Standard Life Investments. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)