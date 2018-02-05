REFILE-Cosmetics maker Avon names Unilever exec Zijderveld as CEO

(Refiles for extraneous word in paragraph 3)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc on Monday named Unilever NV executive Jan Zijderveld as its chief executive to replace departing Sheri McCoy.

The news comes a week after a group of shareholders called on Avon to explore strategic options including a sale.

The shareholders said they were “extremely disappointed” with Avon’s inability to hire a new CEO quickly. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)