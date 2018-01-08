FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golden Globes U.S. TV audience falls to 19 million viewers, NBC says
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
January 8, 2018 / 6:06 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Golden Globes U.S. TV audience falls to 19 million viewers, NBC says

1 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. television audience for the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony fell to 19 million viewers, from 20 million viewers in 2017, broadcaster NBC said on Monday.

Sunday’s three-hour show was the second-most watched in 10 years, NBC said, but reversed an upward trend.

The ceremony, hosted by talk show host Seth Meyers, was the first big Hollywood awards show leading up to the March 4 Oscars and was marked by jokes about the sex scandal that has rocked the entertainment industry in recent months, and passionate speeches about female empowerment.

Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech about female and black activism while receiving a lifetime achievement award won the biggest attention, sparking calls by fans on social media for her to run for U.S. President in 2020. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

