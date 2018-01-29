FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#美俄关系
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 29, 2018 / 5:00 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Grammy Awards TV audience falls sharply to 17.6 million viewers

1 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. television audience for Sunday’s Grammy Awards show on CBS Corp. television fell sharply to 17.6 million, early Nielsen ratings data seen by Variety showed on Monday.

That was a more than 30 percent drop from 2017 when some 26.1 million television viewers tuned in for the live television broadcast in the biggest audience in two years, Variety reported.

Sunday’s 60th anniversary Grammy Awards, staged in New York over three and a half hours, saw R&B singer Bruno Mars win six statuettes, while rapper Kendrick Lamar won five. Jay-Z, who had \gone into the show with eight nominations, won nothing.

Final, official audience data for the show will be released later on Monday.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrew Hay

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below