FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taser maker Axon says SEC is reviewing its financial reports
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上9点17分 / 2 天前

Taser maker Axon says SEC is reviewing its financial reports

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Taser manufacturer Axon Enterprise Inc said on Thursday that the Securities and Exchange Commission was reviewing its 2016 financial report and its quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2017, but provided no specifics on what U.S. regulators were examining.

“The company is in the process of providing the SEC with information responsive to their comments and intends to respond to the SEC within the next seven days,” Axon said in an SEC informational filing. “The company is actively working with the SEC to resolve these matters as expeditiously as possible.” (Reporting by Jason Szep; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below