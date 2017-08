ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Swiss utility Axpo took Block 2 of its Beznau nuclear power plant off line late on Friday in an outage that will last for a few days, the company said.

It cited repair work on the end cap of a power cable.

"There is no danger to humans or the environment. The facility is in a stable condition," it said, adding it had informed the Swiss Security Inspectorate ENSI. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)