FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil airline Azul to set up cargo company with postal service
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
综述：全球基金将股票投资配比上调至三年半高位--路透调查
深度分析
综述：全球基金将股票投资配比上调至三年半高位--路透调查
联合国安理会通过新制裁决议 朝鲜斥为战争行为
时事要闻
联合国安理会通过新制裁决议 朝鲜斥为战争行为
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 20, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 5 days ago

Brazil airline Azul to set up cargo company with postal service

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s third-biggest airline, Azul Linhas Aéreas, signed an agreement on Wednesday to create a private integrated logistics company to transport cargo in a joint venture with the state-owned Brazilian postal service Correios.

Azul said in a securities filing that it will have a controlling 50.01 percent ownership stake. The new company is expected to start operating in the first half of 2018 and will handle 100,000 tonnes of cargo per year, Azul said.

The president of Correios, Guilherme Campos, said the venture could cut the cost of postal transport by between 35 and 40 percent from 560 million reais a year ($170 million) at present.

Campos said the company could eventually expand abroad.

$1 = 3.2972 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below