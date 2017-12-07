FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's B3 CEO sees strong demand for incoming IPOs
2017年12月7日 / 下午4点07分 / 更新于 14 小时前

Brazil's B3 CEO sees strong demand for incoming IPOs

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Global demand for a string of initial public offerings next week is likely to be strong, the chief executive officer of financial exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcão said on Thursday.

The three IPOs scheduled to price next week - Petrobras Distribuidora SA, Neoenergia SA and BK Brasil Operação e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA - are bound to compete for attention among the same investors, B3 Chief Executive Officer Gilson Finkelsztain added. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

