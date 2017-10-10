FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAE Systems set to announce up to 2,000 job cuts in Britain
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 早上6点59分 / 8 天前

BAE Systems set to announce up to 2,000 job cuts in Britain

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems is set to announce up to 2,000 job cuts later on Tuesday, mainly affecting two of its plants in Lancashire, northern England, which are involved in making the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet.

BAE Systems, which employs 34,600 people in Britain, has already slowed Typhoon production as orders have dried up.

Its Warton and Samlesbury plants, where around 5,000 people work on the Typhoon programme, will suffer the brunt of the losses.

The Typhoon has won fewer orders this year than the rival Rafale built by France’s Dassault Aviation, although Qatar agreed to buy 24 Typhoons in September.

But a major order expected from Saudi Arabia has not materialised.

BAE is expected to announce the cuts later on Tuesday.

It said on Monday: “BAE Systems continually reviews its operations to make sure we are performing as effectively and efficiently as possible, delivering our commitments to existing customers and ensuring we are best placed to secure future business.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below