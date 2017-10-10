FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says it will support BAE Systems and workers after job cuts - PM May's spokesman
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月10日 / 中午11点30分

UK says it will support BAE Systems and workers after job cuts - PM May's spokesman

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain will look to support defence firm BAE Systems and its workers after the firm announced nearly 2,000 job cuts on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

“It is clearly a very concerning time for their workers and government will make sure that we provide support to those who are affected,” the spokesman told reporters. “The MoD (Ministry of Defence) has a good and long-standing relationship with BAE. Last year the MoD spent 3.7 billion (pounds) and the government continually bang the drum for our defence industry. It’s world leading and we provide support for companies like BAE to secure contracts for UK-made equipment.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)

