UK says it will support BAE Systems and workers after job cuts - PM May's spokesman

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain will look to support defence firm BAE Systems and its workers after the firm announced nearly 2,000 job cuts on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

“It is clearly a very concerning time for their workers and government will make sure that we provide support to those who are affected,” the spokesman told reporters. “The MoD (Ministry of Defence) has a good and long-standing relationship with BAE. Last year the MoD spent 3.7 billion (pounds) and the government continually bang the drum for our defence industry. It’s world leading and we provide support for companies like BAE to secure contracts for UK-made equipment.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)