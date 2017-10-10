FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will work to avoid compulsory redundancies at BAE
2017年10月10日 / 中午12点05分 / 8 天前

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain said it would work with defence contractor BAE Systems to keep compulsory redundancies to a minimum after the company announced nearly 2,000 job cuts on Tuesday.

“The company assures us that reductions can be managed on a voluntary basis as far as possible,” Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Minister Claire Perry told lawmakers, adding that the cuts were the result of internal restructuring and not related to any UK defence spending decisions.

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

