Bahrain seals $3.8 billion deal with Lockheed Martin for F-16 aircraft
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 下午5点13分 / 4 天前

Bahrain seals $3.8 billion deal with Lockheed Martin for F-16 aircraft

1 分钟阅读

MANAMA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Bahrain Defence Force signed a $3.8 billion deal with Lockheed Martin to buy 16 upgraded F-16 aircraft on Tuesday, the official Bahrain state news agency said.

In September, the U.S. State Department approved arms sales packages worth more than $3.8 billion to Bahrain including F-16 jets, upgrades, missiles and patrol boats.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington’s relations with Bahrain would improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia in May. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Writing By Maha El Dahan, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

