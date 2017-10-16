FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baidu's iQiyi picks BofA, C. Suisse, Goldman for US IPO -IFR
2017年10月16日 / 上午9点46分 / 5 天内

Baidu's iQiyi picks BofA, C. Suisse, Goldman for US IPO -IFR

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc’s iQiyi, a Netflix style video streaming service in China, has picked three banks to help arrange a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) worth about $1 billion, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs will help manage the deal, expected for as soon as the first half of 2018, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Baidu and the three banks did not immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

