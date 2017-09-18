FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Baidu hires Weibo CFO Herman Yu as finance chief amid AI push
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 凌晨4点24分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Baidu hires Weibo CFO Herman Yu as finance chief amid AI push

3 分钟阅读

* Herman Yu moves to Baidu from China tech rival Weibo

* Jennifer Li steps down as CFO after nearly a decade

* Baidu looking to shift focus towards mobile, AI (Adds details, Baidu chairman comments; alters dateline)

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday it had hired the finance chief of Weibo Corp as its chief financial officer, marking a leadership change for the firm as its hones its focus onto artificial intelligence.

The appointment of Herman Yu, Weibo’s CFO since 2015, sees Baidu stalwart Jennifer Li step down as CFO after almost a decade in the role to become a senior adviser to Baidu’s top management, the company said in a statement.

Baidu is trying to drive a recovery in its fortunes after a string of regulatory investigations last year hit profit. A sharper focus on mobile and artificial intelligence (AI) helped boost the firm in the latest quarter.

“I look forward to working with Herman in his new capacity, as Baidu enters the next stage of growth in the AI era,” Baidu Chairman Robin Li said in a statement, citing Yu’s long financial experience with U.S.-listed firms.

Baidu has been forced to revamp its business model and focus to keep pace with its main local tech rivals - Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - which are spending billions of dollars expanding into new markets.

Li, one of China’s most powerful female tech figures, will remain chief executive of Baidu’s private equity unit Baidu Capital, which focuses on investment opportunities in AI.

Yu, who studied in California, has previously worked at Adobe Systems Inc and VeriFone Systems Inc, and sits of the boards of a number Chinese tech-related firms including 58.com Inc and ZTO Express Inc.

Weibo, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and which operates one of China’s most popular microblog platforms, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in BENGALURU and Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Additional reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below