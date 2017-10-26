FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Baidu sees current-quarter revenue below estimates, shares drop
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日

UPDATE 1-Baidu sees current-quarter revenue below estimates, shares drop

2 分钟阅读

(Adds forecast, background and share movement)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc forecast December quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates as the company ramps up investments in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technologies.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares fell nearly 12 percent to $230 in extended trading on Thursday.

Baidu said it expects revenue between 22.23 billion yuan ($3.34 billion) to 23.41 billion yuan ($3.52 billion) for its fourth quarter, below analysts’ average estimate of 24.78 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Baidu, part of China’s trinity of tech giants along with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd , is looking to turn around its fortunes after a series of missteps sparked steep losses in 2016.

The company has shifted funding to focus on artificial intelligence and autonomous driving - industries where it has a rare edge against Alibaba and Tencent.

Baidu has overhauled itself after a scandal over dodgy healthcare adverts last year triggered a regulatory crackdown on online promotion, battering the company’s key ads business.

Net income attributable to Baidu rose to 7.95 billion yuan ($1.20 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from 3.10 billion yuan, a year earlier.

Baidu’s total revenue rose to 23.49 billion yuan from 18.25 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.64 yuan) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

