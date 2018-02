Feb 13 (Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc reported a 29.3 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong performance in its core search engine business.

Net income attributable to Baidu rose to 4.16 billion yuan ($656.4 million) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 4.13 billion yuan a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to 23.6 billion yuan from 18.2 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3380 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)