FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
Bain Capital Credit says buys NPLs from Mediocredito FVG
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 早上8点32分 / 9 天前

Bain Capital Credit says buys NPLs from Mediocredito FVG

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bain Capital Credit said on Friday it had bought a 385 million euro portfolio of non-performing loans from Banca Mediocredito del Friuli Venezia Giulia .

The deal is its first standalone deal in Italy since it bought Aquileia Capital Services in Feb 2017, which will service the portfolio, it said in a statement.

The portfolio, which has a par value of 385 million euros, is made up of defaulted bilateral and syndicated loans, mainly secured by industrial, residential and commercial real estate assets, Bain said, without giving further financial details.

"Italy is one of the most attractive and active NPL markets in Europe and we are ready to seize more opportunities," said Fabio Longo, a Managing Director and Head of Bain Capital Credit's European non-performing loan and real estate business. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below